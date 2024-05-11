Three Trinity Health Michigan Hospitals Earn "A" Safety Grade

May 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews





Three Trinity Health Michigan Hospitals have earned top grades when it comes to quality and safety.



Trinity Health Livingston, Trinity Health Grand Rapids, and Chelsea Hospital - a joint venture with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health - have all earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for the 2024 spring grades.



The Leapfrog Group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems that hospitals have in place to prevent them.



“One of our core values at Trinity Health is safety,” said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, M.D., PhD, chief clinical officer of Trinity Health Michigan. “We embrace a culture that prevents harm and nurtures a healing, safe environment for all, so to see our hard work be recognized is very reassuring. While this recognition is rewarding, there is always more work to be done to provide the highest quality of care to every single patient. I am very thankful for our physicians, clinicians and support staff, all of whom work to make our hospital and the care we provide as safe as possible.”



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

“Everyone who works at Trinity Health Livingston, Trinity Health Grand Rapids and Chelsea Hospital should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication of at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank these hospitals, their leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for their patients and their safety.”



