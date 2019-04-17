Trial Delayed For Pinckney Woman Charged With Embezzlement

April 17, 2019

A Pinckney woman won’t go to trial until later this summer on multiple charges for allegedly embezzling from her employer, a small electrical company.



Tracey Lynn Sindlinger is charged with ten counts involving her alleged embezzlement from Stein Electric in Manchester. A trial had originally been set in Washtenaw County Trial Court for May 6th, but court records show it has been adjourned until August 26th. No reason was provided for the delay. Sindlinger was charged after Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post conducted an investigation, which reportedly uncovered an embezzlement scheme that occurred over a three year period, beginning in 2015. Sindlinger was the company accountant at the small family owned business.



After she was terminated, authorities say the owners went through records and noticed discrepancies. An investigation commenced, which resulted in the criminal charges and an arrest warrant being issued for Sindlinger, who remains free on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. (JK)