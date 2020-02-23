Town Hall Meeting Tuesday In Northfield Township

February 23, 2020

Northfield Township residents have a chance to speak their minds at a town hall meeting planned this coming week.



The Northfield Township Board of Trustees will host its regular meeting at 7pm on Tuesday. Prior to that through, a town hall meeting is scheduled at 6pm. The Board of Trustees is said to be offering the town hall meeting as a question and answer period with residents. It is an open meeting and all are welcome to attend. Officials say the Board and/or Township Manager will answer questions to the best of their ability and as time allows. Those who are not able to attend are welcome to email the board with their questions to boardoftrustees@northfieldmi.gov. If time allows, emailed questions may be answered during the meeting. However, officials caution that some questions may not be able to be fully addressed due to legal constraints or the necessity to further research the subject. The town hall meeting will end promptly at 7pm to allow for the regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting. Among the items on the agenda is a Public Hearing to Consider Removal of Sam Iaquinto from the Northfield Township Planning Commission due to Alleged Malfeasance.



The full agenda can be viewed on the township website. the link is provided. (JM)