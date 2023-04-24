Thompson Road Closure Starts May 1st

April 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure associated with a water main project will be getting underway in Fenton Township next month.



As the Genesee County Drain Commission continues work on its Fenton-Thompson Water Main Extension Project; Thompson Road will be closed between Fenton Road and Torrey Road.



The closure was slated to begin this week but has been moved out to Monday, May 1st. Thompson Road is expected to re-open Wednesday, May 10th.



The posted detour will take drivers from Fenton Road to Baldwin to Torrey Road.



The new water main will service residents in Fenton and Mundy Townships. The project is expected to be completed in mid-summer - weather permitting.