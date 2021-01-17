Theis Bill Seeks To Exempt Veterans From Open Meetings Act

January 17, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local legislator has introduced a bill she says will better protect the privacy of veterans.



Republican State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township’s bill would allow for military veterans to be exempt from Open Meetings Act requirements in certain circumstances. Currently, when a veteran applies to receive benefits they have earned through their service at a county veterans services office, the local board often has to interview the applicant during an official open meeting. Senate Bill 10 would amend the existing law to exempt veterans from the Open Meetings Act in such instances.



A release from Theis’ office sympathizes with the veterans, stating that sometimes these meetings leads to a veteran needing to reveal personal and sensitive financial, medical, and other health information. . Theis says she introduced the bill because veterans, as civilians, should have the same expectations to privacy that ordinary citizens have.



The bill has referred to the Senate Families, Seniors, and Veterans Committee for consideration.