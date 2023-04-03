The MEANS Project In Pinckney Moving Slowly

April 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Pinckney Village Council met on Monday night to discuss the progress of Livingston County’s first-ever approved marijuana establishment.



The MEANS Project is a marijuana facility currently under construction at 935 West Main Street/M-36 at the site of the former Pinckney Elementary School property.



The property includes two parcels totaling approximately 14.5 acres that includes the former Pinckney Elementary School building, parking area, athletic fields, and open spaces. The project is slated to include growing, processing, and retailer operations.



The Village granted final site plan approval for the project in October 2021- the first-ever approved marijuana facility in Livingston County.



At the Monday night meeting, applicant and developer Chris Bonk said the project is moving along slowly, and maybe, about 45% complete.



“We have the shell of the building at about 90% and we have sided, caulked, painted, and finished downspouts. We’re starting to turn a corner to work on the inside.”



A discussion was brought up regarding the extension of utilities, as well as a potential tax assessment on the property.



As the project progresses, more talks with the Village Council are expected.