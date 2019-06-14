Testimony Concludes For Woman Charged With Linden Mother's Murder

June 14, 2019

Testimony has concluded in the trial of a woman charged with fatally shooting a pregnant Linden woman and her co-worker.



57-year-old Jacquelyn Tyson is charged with two counts of pre-meditated 1st degree murder and two counts of felony firearms. Originally, Tyson was set to undergo a jury trial, but instead elected for a non-jury trial in front of Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah. It began April 24th and has taken place at various times since then until concluding Tuesday. Judge Farah has set a July 9th hearing to announce his verdict in the case.



The charges were filed after the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Lyric Work of Linden and 45-year-old Tamara Johnson of Mt. Morris at the leasing office of the Grand Oaks Apartments in Grand Blanc on July 26th, 2016. Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital while Work, who was pregnant, was put on life support so the baby could be delivered. Work then passed away three days later. Her child survived.



The shootings are believed to have precipitated from a dispute over Tyson's apartment. Tyson, who was twice declared incompetent, remains held without bond at the State Forensic Center for Psychiatry where she continues to receive treatment. (JK)