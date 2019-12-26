Suspects Sought In Milford Taco Bell Robbery

Two suspects are being sought by Milford Police following a Christmas Eve robbery.



Officers were called to the Taco Bell restaurant on General Motors Road at about 7:20 Tuesday morning on the report of an armed robbery. Investigators say an employee stated that two black males wearing ski masks “came across the counter and demanded cash." While no guns were brandished or seen, the employee said they implied that they were armed.



The pair took $200 from the registers before fleeing on foot down the street and entering what a witness described as a dark, older model SUV with a loud exhaust. The vehicle was last seen heading west on General Motors Road. There were no customers in the business at the time. One of the suspects is described as a heavy-set man around 50 years old, wearing a light-blue hooded coat, light-colored pants and tennis shoes. The other is described as in his early 20s, wearing a dark jacket, green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a bright-blue backpack.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Milford Police Department at (248) 684-1815. Picture is from surveillance video released by Milford Police. (JK)