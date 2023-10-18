Suspect in Missing Persons Case Likely Traveled on US-23

October 18, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A missing persons case has turned into a criminal investigation regarding a Genesee County couple.



Authorities provided an update on the “high profile” case Wednesday morning, stating the location of 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter is still unknown.



McWhirter has ties to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and was a secretary there for many years. She currently works in the Board of Commissioner's office and her colleagues told investigators they found it odd that she did not come to work on Monday morning.



It is believed before McWhirter went missing sometime on Saturday, she may have had an altercation with her husband, 57-year-old Steven Higgins, at their home in Flushing, MI, located about 10 miles northwest of Flint.



Deputies visited the home and noticed signs of an altercation that involved blood loss. There were also signs of struggle in McWhirter’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Higgins's vehicle, however, was not there.



With the help of the FBI, authorities were able to collect phone records that showed Higgins had visited a friend’s home in Norwalk, Ohio on Saturday and Sunday. The FBI also determined Higgins drove there in McWhirter's vehicle.



Sheriff Swanson said Higgins's friend in Ohio was contacted and complied with investigators.



Early Tuesday, a Saginaw resident heard the missing person’s report and identified Higgins's gray 2009 Ford pickup truck (pictured) driving nearby. Officers tracked down the pickup, driven by Higgins, and pulled him over about 10 miles from his home in Flushing.



When Higgins was asked to get out of the vehicle, he did not comply with officers and pulled out a firearm. He then proceeded to shoot himself in the head.



Higgins was transported to the hospital and as of Tuesday, was not expected to live.



Authorities are still searching for McWhirter's whereabouts and Higgins has been identified as the main suspect in the case.



Anyone who may have seen McWhirter's white 2022 White Hyundai Tucson or Higgins's gray 2009 Ford F-150 between Saturday and early Tuesday morning along NB/SB US-23, or I-75, is to contact 911.



It is believed McWhirter may have exited the vehicle at some point during the trip from Michigan to Ohio, or worse, her body may have been removed from the vehicle somewhere along the freeway.



Multiple law enforcement agencies, including officers in Ohio, are utilizing drones and K-9 Units to investigate; however, Sheriff Swanson says they are relying on tips from community members, "either directly or indirectly" to gather more information regarding the stopping points of the two vehicles in question.



A link to the Genesee County Facebook page for updates on this case can be found at the provided link.