Suspect in Costco Liquor Theft Bound Over to Circuit Court

April 26, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



One of the two women accused of stealing liquor from Costco in Green Oak Township has been bound over to circuit court.



44-year-old Laticka Chambers is charged with organized retail crime and first-degree retail fraud for stealing 9 bottles of Remy Martin cognac on March 9th.



The other suspect, 31-year-old Kaiesha Sutton, will reappear in court next month. Sutton faces the same charges, along with a separate count of unarmed robbery.



The women were said to have entered the store and began selecting and eventually concealing the bottles of liquor, valued at $674.91. There was thought to have been a third suspect involved, but police released that person, after it was determined she had no knowledge or involvement in the actual theft.



Police are still investigating if the pair was involved in a similar case at the store that happened on March 6th, as well as several other liquor thefts throughout southeast Michigan.