"Summer To Shine" Picnic This Friday

July 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A summer picnic is planned Friday for those of all ages and abilities.



Community Bible Church and 2|42 Community Church are teaming up to host the outdoor picnic for people with special needs. It will take place from 6 to 8pm this Friday.



The two churches are located next to each other on Grand River in Genoa Township.



The picnic aims to provide a summer party for “Night to Shine” guests and others. 2/42 has hosted “Night to Shine” for many years through the Tim Tebow Foundation, a prom event held in the winter for those with special needs.



The “Summer to Shine” picnic will feature food, a DJ and dancing, activities, and an opportunity for everyone to come together. The picnic will have a Hawaiian theme and people are encouraged to dress up.



Parking will be available at both churches. A LETS bus will provide a shuttle to the actual picnic, which will take place in the back parking lot of Community Bible Church next door to 2/42.



Those interested in attending need to register and all ages are welcome. The picnic is for anyone with special needs and they can bring a guest with them.



A link to register is provided.