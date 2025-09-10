Recovering Together: Community Unites For Recovery Month 2025

September 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area community members are encouraged to celebrate National Recovery Month throughout September.



Recovery Month aims to increase public awareness surrounding mental health and addiction recovery while celebrating the strong and proud recovery community.



To bring this celebration to Livingston County, the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment and Prevention Workgroup of the Human Service Collaborative Body and partners have planned a variety of community events.



Organizers say unfortunately, addiction has impacted many individuals and families in the community. According to the Michigan Opioid Task Force Report, Livingston County is one of the top ten counties in Michigan with the highest fatal opioid overdose rates (2019). Additionally, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported that there were 47 overdoses in 2022 and 44 overdoses in 2023. A release states “Despite these statistics, we want the community to know that recovery is possible”!



This year the SUD Workgroup held a T-Shirt contest inviting the Livingston County Community to design this year’s Recovery Month T-Shirt. Officials said there were many wonderful designs submitted and The SUD Workgroup voted on one design submitted by Gudrun P. This year’s shirt theme is Recovering Together.



A full calendar of upcoming Recovery Month events is attached, highlighting the “power of community in a fun and supportive environment”.



Among them include a “RAIL Open House & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony” on September 18th in Brighton; and a “Recovery Hoedown” September 20th from 5-9pm at Livingston County Area Alano Club. An event flyer is attached, and no experience is needed.



“The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Workgroup of the Human Service Collaborative Body is a partnership of local substance use agencies that work together to create a continuum of services and support for people experiencing addiction through recovery. We strive to help educate the community on important and timely topics related to substance use disorder/addiction”.