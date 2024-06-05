Strong Storms Spur Scattered Power Outages

June 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Scattered power outages are being reported across Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw Counties following strong storms that rolled through earlier this afternoon.



DTE Energy's outage map showed the majority were in Livingston County, with almost 4,000 customers without power as of around 3:30pm.



Roughly 1,000 outages were reported each in Oakland and Washtenaw Counties.

Across DTE’s entire service territory, 27,450 customers had power Interrupted.

Some downed trees and debris were reported in the Howell, Pinckney, and Hamburg Township areas.



All area severe thunderstorm warnings expired before 4pm.



DTE said its Storm Response Teams are working hard to restore power to impacted customers as quickly and safely as possible.



Meanwhile, Consumers Energy's outage map showed around 1,000 total customers without power across its entire service territory.



Customers should report any outage or downed power line online. Officials remind people to stay safe and stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and anything they are in contact with — as they should be considered live and dangerous. Pets should also be kept away.



