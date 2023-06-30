Still Country, Still Line Dancing, Back to Ginopolis' Bar-BQ

June 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A local favorite has returned to Brighton.



On June 14, the former Cowgirls Country Bar, located at 201 W. Main Street in downtown Brighton, reverted to Ginopolis' Bar-BQ.



Owner Pete Ginopolis is an industry veteran and in 2019, moved his renowned Ginopolis' restaurant from Farmington Hills to Brighton's Main Street.



This past April, after operating for nearly 4 years as Ginopolis' Bar-BQ, management decided to change course and rebrand as Cowgirls Country Bar. The establishment offered a country-themed atmosphere with live music and line dancing.



While the line dancing and live music are here to stay, management officially changed the restaurant’s name, yet again, to Ginopolis' Bar-BQ.



Co-Manager Nick Ginopolis said their classic food menu has also returned.



“We made the change about three weeks ago and our customers have been very happy. The decision was made to change the menu back to BBQ, but we added a few more options for variety. But our classic BBQ items are definitely there.”



The lower level of Ginopolis' Bar-BQ still features a comedy club, now called “Main Street Comedy Club,” according to Co-Manager, Alena Ginopolis.



“We did end up changing the name to Main Street Comedy Club, as we thought it fit the vibe better with our restaurant. We’re really looking forward to the new name and reaching a bigger audience with these changes.”



Alena said the club also serves as banquet space for private events like baby showers, graduations, and receptions. In the future, management hopes to provide customers with the opportunity to partake in line dancing lessons.



For information on Main Street Comedy Club and all the happenings at Ginopolis' Bar-BQ, visit the provided links.