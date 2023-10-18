Man Charged In Police Chase Sentenced To Jail Time

October 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man charged in connection with a police chase in Genoa Township has been sentenced.



33-year-old Stephen Francis III of Goodrich was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court and ordered to serve one year in the Livingston County Jail - with credit for 112 days already served.



Francis earlier pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd degree fleeing a police officer, domestic violence, 2nd degree retail fraud, and accident to fixtures. He must also serve two years of probation.



Court records noted probation may be terminated after one year if Francis pays fines, costs, and restitution for any property damages he caused.



The vehicle pursuit on June 13th began on Grand River near University Drive and reached speeds of almost 100 mph. A deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office was on patrol and observed a gray 2003 Ford F150 traveling eastbound on Grand River, passing multiple vehicles by using the left-hand turn lane. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, Francis fled.



The pursuit was terminated prior to the vehicle entering westbound I-96 at Latson Road. During the chase, it was determined that Francis was being investigated for a domestic violence incident and retail fraud that had occurred shortly before the pursuit was started.