Man Wanted In Connection With High Speed Chase Surrenders

June 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man wanted in connection with a police chase last week in Genoa Township has turned himself in.



32-year-old Stephen Francis III surrendered to authorities on Friday (pictured).



The vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, June 13th began on Grand River Avenue near University Drive and reached speeds of almost 100 mph.



A deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office was on patrol and observed a gray 2003 Ford F150 traveling eastbound on Grand River, passing multiple vehicles by using the left-hand turn lane. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, Francis fled. The pursuit was terminated prior to the vehicle entering westbound I-96 at Latson Road.



During the chase, it was determined that Francis was being investigated for a domestic violence incident and retail fraud that had occurred shortly before the pursuit was started.



Francis is due in 53rd District Court for a show cause conference next week.