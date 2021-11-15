St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Receives "A" Grade For Patient Safety

November 15, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Howell hospital has received a top grade for protecting patients.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston has been recognized with an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the fall of 2021. The Leapfrog Group is a national non-profit organization that pursues furthering the quality and safety of American health care. This national distinction for St. Joe’s reflects their achievement in protecting patients from harm and error.



"Families living and working in Washtenaw and Livingston Counties should rest assured that patient safety standards inside our hospitals is second to none," said Alonzo Lewis, president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston. "I commend all our colleagues for working amid such challenging times, yet not letting up in their pursuit to deliver safe, high-quality care to the communities we serve."



In earning that grade, St. Joe’s was judged on over 30 national performance measures that reflect errors, injuries, accidents and infections, along with systems hospitals employ to prevent harm.



Along with the Howell hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, and Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids also received the top mark.



To see the full hospital grade details, visit www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org.