Spicer's Winery to Add Microbrewery

June 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Spicer's Winery will soon add microbrews to its menu. Hartland Township trustees recently amended the winery's site plan to allow for a microbrewery on the property off Clyde Road.



"The actual microbrewery facility and operation is going to occur inside the existing winery building. So there really is no exterior changes," said Planning Director Troy Langer.



The item cleared the township's Planning Commission last month.



"It will be anywhere from 5,000-6,000 barrels per year, at this time. So it's a very small operation. We don't have any huge ambitions to build another big building or anything like that in the future. What we're really hoping to accomplish is just to add to our menu and hit another target audience," said a representative of Spicer's.



"Right now our target tends to be middle-aged women who come in with their husbands to have a glass of wine. A lot of the husbands ask do you have a beer? I would rather have a beer. So we're just hoping to enhance the experience."



Spicer's microbrewery should be up and running by this fall.



Photo courtesy of Spicer's Winery Facebook.