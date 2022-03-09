Special Ministries To Play Hoops Versus Sheriff's Office

March 9, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A basketball fundraiser this weekend will pit the local sheriff’s office against a special group of athletes from Livingston County Catholic Charities.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will be taking to the hardwood against Special Ministries for Livingston County Catholic Charities annual basketball “fun raiser” on Saturday. Special Ministries is a program of Catholic Charities that provides programming for individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities. This includes recreational events like movie nights, dance classes, and bowling; along with continuing education like healthy living, money management, and cooking classes.



This year’s basketball game will take place at Kensington Woods School, located at 9501 Pettys Road, in Hamburg Township, from noon to 3pm, on March 12th.



On top of the friendly, competitive game on the court, there will be a corn-hole contest with prizes, a halftime show with dancing, a 50/50 raffle, and live entertainment by a DJ. Tickets are $5 each and are available online or at the door. All proceeds from the event will benefit Special Ministries.



For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.LivingstonCC.org/special-ministries/



View the event flyer attached below.



(Photos: Richard Lim)