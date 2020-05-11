SLEF Donates 50 Reading Kits To Students

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A group of teachers and community members dedicated to supporting students and staff has purchased reading kits for helping keep kids’ minds sharp during the summer.



The South Lyon Educational Foundation has purchased 50 sets of Pioneer Valley Read-at-Home book kits that are being delivered as students continue their early break from attending school. South Lyon Community Schools Elementary Literacy Specialist Amani Badillo said the idea was born as she and other Reading Recovery teachers in the district came to together to brainstorm ideas on how they can support students and families in these times. Wanting to get tangible books in students’ hands Badillo said they reached out to Pioneer Valley, who then put kits together. Each kit has 12 sets of guided reading books at the appropriate level for the student and an easy-to-follow lesson plan for parents. Badillo said that with all the electronic learning going on right now, they wanted to get actual books into the children’s hands.



Students receiving the kits were selected largely from those with unreliable access to technology or who have not been able to consistently participate in online learning. Badillo said these sets of books will provide students access to some wonderful resources that are needed to keep them actively engaged in literacy and learning. The kits were delivered to families at no cost.



The South Lyon Educational Foundation is a grassroots organization spearheaded by parents, teachers, and community leaders that work to secure grants, funds, and other exciting ideas like the book kits. To learn more about their efforts, or to make a donation to their cause, visit their website, www.slefoundation.org.