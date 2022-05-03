City Of South Lyon Hosts Arbor Day Event

May 3, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of South Lyon has been designated a “Tree City USA” community for 22 years.



The City recently hosted a tree planting ceremony on Arbor Day. Mayor Pro-Tem Stephen B. Kennedy read the City’s Arbor Day proclamation aloud and planted a Green Mountain Maple Tree in Volunteer Park off North Dixboro Road.



The event was sponsored by the City’s Department of Public Works.



Officials said trees are a renewable resource and have many benefits including reducing erosion, cleaning the air, increasing property values and beautifying areas.



In the signed proclamation, Mayor Pro-Tem Kennedy urged all to plant and care for trees to “gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations”.