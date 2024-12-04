Snow Squalls Expected Tonight and Tomorrow: What are They and How to Stay Safe on the Roads

December 4, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Authorities are warning drivers to be cautious when going out this evening ahead of potentially hazardous road conditions.



While the area isn’t expecting high totals, experts say the biggest concerns tonight will be the potential for snow squalls and flash freezes overnight as temperatures drop.



Snow totals across the area are one to two inches, with the possibility of two to four inches if areas get hit with snow squalls.



Snow squalls are bursts of windy snow showers that can cause whiteout or near-whiteout conditions. They typically last between 30 and 60 minutes, and can lead to accumulations of a half-inch to an inch within that time period.



Temperatures are also expected to drop from near freezing to the 20s late tonight into tomorrow morning, but wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph could make it feel like the teens tonight and single digits by tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service is warning that “flash freezes will be possible on untreated roadways with any snow activity.



Snow squalls will be possible through mid-morning tomorrow, so experts say to continue to use caution while heading into work tomorrow.



Michigan State Police F/Lt Michael Shaw said it’s important to be mindful of road conditions, even when we only get a few inches.



“We always wish for a lot of snow with these storms, because when we have eight to ten inches of snow, drivers naturally slow down,” he said. “They increase their driving distance because they can’t go as fast. The snow that usually causes us the most problems is that one to two inch mark that we’re looking at today and overnight. People believe it’s not a big deal and they can continue to use those same risky driving behaviors that they do when it’s sunny out.”



Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Detroit, said snow squalls can lead to multi-vehicle crashes that are seen during snow storms. He recommends that drivers who find themselves in one move onto slower-speed roads.



“They can catch a lot of drivers off guard if you’re not expecting them,” he said. “You go from dry and maybe just cloudy conditions, and then you hit a wall of whiteout conditions as the snow squall hits.”



Both Shaw and Frey recommended that drivers avoid hitting the roads if at all possible, and if you need to be out, keep an eye on local forecasts and radar for the latest information.



More information about snow squalls can be found at the link below, along with the link for the National Weather Service in Detroit.