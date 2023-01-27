Students Enjoy Snow Day On Sledding Hill At Genoa Park

January 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Thursday marked another snow day for area students and the sledding hill at the Genoa Township Park was packed with kids enjoying their day off.



The sledding hill is located at the township hall property off Dorr Road, and WHMI's Ken Rogulski was out to chat with parents and kids.



The sled hill has a vertical drop of approximately 40-feet and a run length of over 200 feet. Benches were installed at the top for parents and those waiting to sled – as well as kids who might need a break.



Heated bathrooms and a warming area are located at the Township Park Pavilion, and there’s also a parking lot across the township driveway from the sled hill where parents can sit and watch their sledders from the comfort of their vehicles. Lighting was also installed at the hill to allow for nighttime sledding.



Township officials say all are welcome to enjoy the winter fun for free at the sledding hill.