Slotkin Town Hall Focuses On Avian Flu, Food Assistance, & Farm Bill

June 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin hosted a virtual town hall event Wednesday night to discuss issues affecting Michigan agriculture: the avian flu, food assistance, and the status of the federal Farm Bill.



She was joined by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring and Food Bank Council of Michigan Executive Director Phil Knight.



The Farm Bill is multi-billion-dollar legislation that sets farm policy for five years and funds a wide array of agricultural supports and nutrition programs. The bill sets farm policy and also authorizes the nations’ nutrition assistance – known as SNAP of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.



There are currently different versions from the House and Senate and differences need to be worked out to pass the bill.



Slotkin is the only Michigander to sit on the House Agriculture Committee and said the Farm Bill is critical legislation for Michigan growers, businesses, and families. She has specifically raised concerns about drastic cuts to SNAP, that amount to $30 (B) billion over ten years.



Slotkin has reiterated that “food security is national security” and Agriculture is one of Michigan’s biggest industries. The bill is said to be vitally important for farmers dealing with various challenges related to finding labor and high labor costs, inflation, weather and climate change, supply chain issues, and others from the COVID pandemic. Slotkin noted that many farmers are waiting for policy decisions in the bill to make decisions of their own.



Knight also talked about the importance of SNAP benefits and the increased need. He said the farm bill “touches every American, in every way, every day”. Knight noted it’s expensive but it’s an investment and provides a safety net for agriculture but also a safety net for families that are “struggling with a bit more month than they have money”.



On the topic of Avian Influenza, Boring stressed the state has had a very coordinated response and scientific-based approach. He noted avian influenza has already been present in poultry operations for a couple of years but it’s now moved to dairy cattle and impacted production. It was stated the good news is that there haven’t been any new positive cases in two weeks and spread has been slowed.



Three mild cases have been found in humans and all were found in farmworkers who were in direct contact with sick cows. Two cases were in Michigan. It was stressed the food supply is safe and the health risk to the general public remains low. Also detailed was assistance being made available to impacted farmers.



Meanwhile, MDARD recently issued new fair recommendations in an amendment to the current emergency order. The determination of Extraordinary Emergency, HPAI Risk Reduction Response Order, is part of the state’s response to the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak. The new recommendations provide guidance to better protect animals and attendees at county fairs this season.



In a release, attached, Boring said “Thanks to the coordinated efforts with local, state and federal partners and partnership within our farming community to implement enhanced biosecurity measures Michigan is seeing a slowing of the spread of HPAI A(H5N1) in dairy cattle and domestic poultry. We’re seeing the results of the Order through the reduction in spread and new cases. But even as fair season starts to get into full swing and our youth are excited to show their hard work, we can’t let our guard down on biosecurity.”



There was said to be no official guidance from the CDC on transmission with wild birds and backyard chickens or flocks, but the state says people should prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed. With birdfeeders, it was stated to clean and disinfect them regularly and wash hands afterward.



The town hall event can be viewed on Slotkin’s Facebook page. That link is provided.