Slotkin To Host Second Tele-Town Hall This Afternoon

March 27, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin will hold a second tele-town hall at 3:30 p.m. to update residents on the response to the COVID-19 crisis.



The 8th District Democrat says she will answer constituents’ questions about the virus, access to resources for district families and businesses, economic recovery legislation the House plans to vote on today, and on her efforts to get personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers in Michigan.



Slotkin previously hosted more than 6,000 constituents on a March 17 tele-town hall where she was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. You’ll find details on how to join the town hall through the link below.