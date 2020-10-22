Slotkin Takes "Made In America" Tour To Pinckney

October 22, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The campaign for the 8th District seat in Congress is picking up speed with less than two week to go before Election Day.



Incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin continued her “Made in America” tour this week in Livingston County with a tour Tuesday of WYNN Innovations, a Pinckney-based company run by brothers Ben and AJ Wynn that has supplied personal protective equipment (PPE) to businesses and organizations across the country since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour features Slotkin visiting Michigan businesses and institutions involved in the fight against COVID-19, whose hard work to step up and supply critical equipment during the pandemic she says underscores the importance of reducing America’s dependence on foreign suppliers and of boosting manufacturing here at home. "A warehouse in Pinckney may not be what comes to mind when you think of the global supply chains or critical equipment we need in a pandemic –– but it should be. WYNN Innovations is a supplier right here in the 8th district that stepped up when our state and country were running desperately short on protective equipment. I got to tour their facilities, hear about their experience from owner Ben Wynn, and talk about the bipartisan legislation I recently passed in the House to streamline our national stockpile and help boost domestic production of critical supplies."



The legislation she is referring to is the Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act, which would reduce the nation’s dependence on foreign suppliers of critical medical supplies. It passed the House with unanimous support in September.