Congresswoman Slotkin Speaks At National PFAS Conference

June 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin spoke at the kickoff event for this year’s National PFAS Conference, which was hosted in Ann Arbor this week.



Slotkin said “In Michigan, you’re never more than 85 miles from a Great Lake. That’s why we’re the perfect state to host this important event as we continue to fight to address PFAS contamination and protect Michigan’s waters”.



Each year, the conference brings together community advocates, scientists, and lawmakers to focus on the state of play: what’s been accomplished and what more needs to be done.



This year, the conference comes on the heels of long-awaited federal drinking water standards - which Slotkin said “are a major milestone to celebrate and one that would not have been possible without several people in that room who banged pots and pans until people in power listened”.



In Michigan, the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network is co-chaired by Tony Spaniola and Sandy Wynn-Stelt.



At the federal level, and through her seat on the House Armed Services Committee, Slotkin said they’ve been utilizing hard power primarily through the National Defense Authorization Act – which sets policy for the Department of Defense – to address contamination.



Last month, the committee’s bill included a provision Slotkin wrote to require training for DoD medical personnel on the potential health effects of PFAS exposure. That bill is expected to go to the floor later this week.



Slotkin said it’s a big deal to see the national conference hosted in Michigan and acknowledged the many dedicated advocates, experts, and community leaders in attendance Sunday.



A link to Slotkin’s speech is provided, along with more information about the PFAS response in Michigan.