Slotkin Secures More Than $10M For Constituents Since Taking Office

June 16, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Congresswoman has secured more than $10 (m) million for constituents since taking office.



7th District Representative Elissa Slotkin announced Thursday that her team has hit the milestone of returning over $10 (m) million to constituents since taking office in 2019, which she attributed to the hard work of her constituent services staff.



The money returned represents more than 430 cases - the majority of which came from the Internal Revenue Service ($7,153,076), Small Business Administration ($2,027,045), Social Security Administration ($818,026) and Veterans Affairs ($345,639).



Overall, Slotkin’s constituent services team has opened more than 6,000 cases since January of 2019, each one representing a district resident who requested assistance with a federal agency.



Slotkin said “My constituent services team has years of experience navigating the federal government, and they have a passion for helping Michiganders get the most out of their government. This milestone is a product of that expertise and dedication. They know how to navigate bureaucracy better than anyone, and they care deeply about helping people in an otherwise automated world. If you need help getting information or refunds from a federal agency, please contact us on our website or over the phone. It’s what we do and we’re ready to work.”



The best way to start the process is by completing a privacy release form through Slotkin’s website. That link is provided. A completed form is needed before the constituent services team is able to obtain information about an individual’s case because of the Privacy Act of 1974.



Slotkin noted that her office can also assist with requesting D.C. tours and tickets, receiving a milestone birthday or anniversary greeting, or requesting that a flag be flown over the U.S. Capitol.