Slotkin Reintroduces Bill To Expand Long Term Care For Veterans

April 8, 2023

Livingston County’s Congresswoman has re-introduced a bill to expand long term care for veterans.



7th District Representative Elissa Slotkin recently re-introduced the Expanding Veterans’ Options for Long Term Care Act, which she says would help senior veterans live more independently and cut costs for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The legislation creates a three-year pilot program for eligible veterans to receive assisted living care paid for by the VA.



The bill is co-led by Democrats David Trone (MD-06) and Annie Kuster (NH-02), and Republican Bryan Steil (WI-01).



A September 2021 report to Congress by the VA concluded that the number of veterans eligible for nursing home care is expected to rise by approximately 535% over the next 20 years. However, many of those veterans do not require the comprehensive care provided by nursing homes and could be better served by assisted living, which would allow them to live more independently. Currently, the VA is barred from covering room and board at assisted living facilities.



A press release states that VA coverage of assisted living care would also significantly cut costs for the department, as nursing home fees average nearly $121,000 per year, while assisted living facilities cost only a little more than $51,000 per year.



Slotkin said the bill is a bi-partisan approach to make sure that veterans have access to affordable, high-quality care later in life. She said she’s pleased that this pilot program will lay the groundwork for veterans to live their lives independently and without undue financial stress.



The bill has been endorsed by a range of veteran service organizations and stakeholders nationwide including Disabled American Veterans, the National Association of State Veterans Homes, Military Officers Association of America, and the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America among various others.



Moe information is available in the attached press release.