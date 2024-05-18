New 4-Way Stop At Six Mile & Currie Road Intersection

May 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Work to convert a busy intersection to a four-way stop in Salem Township is complete.



The intersection of Six Mile Road and Currie Road in Salem Township is now an all-way stop.



The intersection was recently converted from a two-way stop with Six Mile Road traffic having the right-of-way.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission says the change will improve safety at the intersection, which met the necessary criteria to become a multi-way stop.



Motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution through the intersection since the change has been implemented.