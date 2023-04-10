Sheriff's Office Investigating Motorcycle Crash

April 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A motorcycle crash in Genoa Township this afternoon is under investigation.



The crash reportedly happened around 3:15pm and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. It happened on westbound Grand River, west of Dorr Road.



Grand River was closed for investigation and significant traffic back-ups resulted. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.