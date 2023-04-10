Sheriff's Office Investigating Motorcycle Crash
April 10, 2023
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
A motorcycle crash in Genoa Township this afternoon is under investigation.
The crash reportedly happened around 3:15pm and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. It happened on westbound Grand River, west of Dorr Road.
Grand River was closed for investigation and significant traffic back-ups resulted. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.