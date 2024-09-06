Sheriff Wants Legislation To Allow Police To Enforce Drone Laws

September 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is calling on Congress to pass legislation that would give local police the authority to enforce currently in place laws and rules that prescribe how drones can be operated.



Bouchard said local law enforcement also needs the authority - that only the federal government currently has - to interdict drones that are violating the law. He said that’s been discussed now for many years with no movement, and events around the world illustrate where drones have been weaponized and utilized with devastating effect. Bouchard said “it’s not a question of if, but when that will happen in America”.



Bouchard added Wednesday’s incident at Comerica Park during a concert was another incident that brought the issue to the forefront. The band Green Day was hurried off the stage during its concert when a drone operated over the park. The concert was delayed for about 10 minutes. Similar issues have occurred at various locations including NFL stadiums.



Bouchard said “Thankfully, this appears not to have been done with malicious intent, but we cannot rely on good luck. Imagine if this was done by someone who had weaponized a drone. Think of U of M or MSU stadiums on a Saturday or the Dream Cruise. We cannot wait for it to happen and then ask why something wasn’t done.”



The Federal Aviation Administration is the only entity that can restrict airspace and take enforcement action. It has the authority to restrict where and when drones can be operated.



Current restrictions include:



-Operating over stadiums and major sporting events

-Operating near airports

-Operating in security-sensitive airspace

-Operators must fly within visual-line-of-sight, meaning the operator or visual observer must always be able to see the drone.

-It must be under 400 feet

-Power generation and power plants



Bouchard said the Major County Sheriff’s Association, of which he is vice president in charge of government affairs, has long supported giving local police enforcement powers. At the recently completed Dream Cruise, the Sheriff’s Office noted there were 85 illegal drone flights over the event, including seven that created public safety issues so serious that deputies were sent to find the pilots operating the offending drones. Bouchard said the Sheriff’s Office helicopter pilots said there were several drone flights higher than 1,600 feet, one was actually very near them and a hazard to not only them but any aircraft in the area.



Under existing laws, violators are subject to a fine. There are no criminal penalties for drone violations.