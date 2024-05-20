Senior Survivor Week This Week at Brighton High School

May 20, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





Lots of activities are planned for Senior Survivor Week, taking place all this week at Brighton High School. Some 18 BHS seniors are participating in activities being held at the high school and elsewhere.



This is the 10th year that Brighton has had a Senior Survivor program, raising a total of around $500,000 for various charities. Although there are no clear-cut criteria for being selected to participate in the special week, the students are members of the National Honor Society and teacher recommendations are taken into consideration in the selection process.



Student leader Elizabeth Miller says, "The goal this year is to raise over $100,000,” through various fundraisers. This year, The Sunflower Project and Fund A Life have been selected as the charities to benefit from the funds collected.



The seniors have held many events prior to this week, such as car washes, can drives, Dine and Donate, Dash for Cash, a Smash Brothers tournament and a Night at the Amphitheater in downtown Brighton. Last Friday, a student assembly was also held to promote the coming week.



Tonight (Monday) a scavenger hunt is being held around the high school complex, Tuesday night will be Art Night, Wednesday there will be a Baking Challenge, and an Amphitheater Night will be held on Thursday. Teams will also compete in a lip sync battle to help raise money for the two charities.



Fund-a-Life was created by former student Mark Howell. In 2012 Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma, and he was given only two weeks to live. His friends, family, and the Brighton community came together to help fund a treatment for him, and 12 years later Mark is working to help other families in Livingston County. As of this year, Fund-a-Life has donated one million dollars to people in need.



The Sunflower Project was created by former student Hannah Palmer to help bridge the gap between students and mental health resources. Through her work Hannah and her team have helped students from kindergarten to twelfth grade to become better equipped to face the challenges of life.



Photo:

Team Red: Luke Mazatis and Nathan Moskal

Team Orange: Carson Dinkelmann and Drew Ribble

Team Yellow: Alyssa Swanson and Mason Mullally

Team Green: Isabelle Seng and Sophia Rolfe

Team Blue: Maggie McKaig and Emma Johnson

Team Team: Ava Hasson and Liam Hasson

Team Purple: Aiden Tabaka and Boris Adames

Team Pink: Brooke Lampkins and Autumn Miller

Team Black: Sage Bissett and Ryan Hemphill