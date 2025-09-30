U.S. Senator Peters Speaks Out After Grand Blanc Township Church Attack, Calls For Action

September 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





U.S. Senator Gary Peters spoke on the floor of the Senate Monday night following Sunday’s tragic attack on the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Blanc Township.



Peters expressed heartbreak for everyone impacted by the horrible attack and took to the Senate Floor to thank the brave law enforcement personnel who responded to the scene within moments, and honor the victims and their families as they work to heal from the tragedy.



Peters stated the following:



“This was the kind of horror that you don't want to believe is even possible in our world, let alone in our own community. But unfortunately, this is not the first time that I've stood at this podium after senseless acts of violence devastated parents, siblings, children, friends, and neighbors in my state. That's why a part of me feels this terrible sadness today for the pain and loss that was inflicted upon Grand Blank Township and the greater community. But I also feel just immense outrage because there are no words to describe the pain and the devastation and confusion you experience at these moments. Pain for the senseless loss of life. Devastation for the sense of fear

that no matter how hard we work to heal, this despicable act has shattered this quiet community and our utter confusion as to how someone could have the capacity to inflict this kind of evil.”



Peters went on to say “We know that our nation is plagued by an epidemic of gun violence….and we cannot allow these patterns of violence to continue”.



