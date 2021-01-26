Senate Committee To Hold Hearings On COVID-19 Impact In Education

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is seeking public input with new survey ahead of committee hearings on the impact of COVID-19 in education.



The Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee will begin a series of hearings in the coming weeks to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s education system. Republican State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township chairs the committee. In a press release, she commented that “COVID-19, and the state’s response to the virus, have disrupted nearly every aspect of our lives, not the least of which being the education of our children”. Now nearly a year into the disruption, Theis said there’s a need to get a better sense of how changes to the educational system are affecting students and parents. She says gathering first-hand accounts, feedback and recommendations will help lawmakers evaluate where things are and help identify what they might need to improve or adjust to ensure Michigan’s children are receiving the quality education they deserve.



To coincide with the hearings, Theis also announced a new survey on her website seeking input and feedback from Michigan parents, teachers, and students that will help inform and guide the committee’s work. The survey seeks to ascertain how school districts have responded to the coronavirus in terms of in-person versus remote learning; how effective remote learning has been or not been in student development; and how informed and involved parents have been in school districts’ decision-making, among other questions.



Theis is encouraging all parents of pre-K through 12th grade students, teachers and students in Michigan to complete the online survey. The link is provided.