Semi-Truck Hauling Glue Crashes, Shuts Down Westbound 96

April 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews





A portion of westbound I-96 in Lyon Township will remain closed overnight after a semi-truck hauling glue crashed.



Michigan State Police report the crash happened around 9:30am.



Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a semi was traveling westbound on I-96 at Milford Road when he was allegedly cut off by another driver and lost control of his truck. He veered to the right, hit the metal barrier and got stuck on top of it.



The semi was hauling glue and the crash caused the contents to spill. There were two heavy tows on scene to help stabilize the truck from flipping over the barrier and going into a steep ditch. All lanes of the freeway were blocked and traffic was being diverted off I-96 at Milford Road and re-routed to Kensington Road.



MDOT announced that westbound I-96 is expected to remain closed between Milford Road and Kent Lake Road until the Tuesday morning rush hour.



The closure is needed for continued clean-up including truck removal, guard rail repair, and hazardous material clean up on road and side slope.