Wednesday Marks Another Ozone Action Day

June 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Today marks the 9th Ozone Action Day of the season.



SEMCOG, or the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, announced the declaration following a brief reprieve from air quality issues in the region. Ozone is a toxic gas formed by a reaction between air pollutants and sunlight.



In its air quality forecast, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) noted that the persistence of dry weather, fires, and smoke continue to impact air quality on top of high ozone concentrations.



SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O'Leary said they ask that people do what they can to minimize air pollution and take care when going outdoors - especially in consideration of individuals with respiratory challenges who may be outdoors to celebrate and recreate this season.



Some actions to consider to help minimize ozone formation include delaying mowing the lawn until evening or the next day; try to drive less by delaying or combining errands; avoiding refueling vehicles during daylight hours; and reduce electricity use. It’s also recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.