Case Proceeding Again Against Man Charged With CSC

April 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews/news@whmi.com





A man accused of sexually assaulting a child when he resided in Livingston County has turned himself after a year on the run.



54-year-old Scott Richard Holloway is charged with four counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13. The offenses are alleged to have occurred from September of 1993 through 2005, when Holloway resided in Putnam Township. Michigan State Police conducted the investigation. Prosecutors previously indicated that Holloway was a flight risk.



A warrant for his arrest was issued in late January of 2022. Court records show it was canceled in early January of this year and his case was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court.



Holloway is free on a $100,000 cash/surety bond and is due back in court for a pre-trial in June.