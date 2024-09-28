Donations Sought For Family Following Devastating Fire

September 28, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A GoFundMe account has been set up for a family following a devastating fire at a historic farmhouse in the Village of Gaines.



The fire broke out the afternoon of September 18th at the home of Scott and Heather Melby, which is considered to be a total loss. The GoFundMe account states “Everything is damaged in one way or another. Whether it was burnt to ashes, water logged from putting out the fire, or discolored and reek of fire from the smoke, everything is damaged”.



The Melby’s children have since come together to fundraise and created the GoFundMe account. That link is provided. They also penned a letter to WHMI and the community, which is attached. It reads “With years and years of selfless service to the many communities they’ve been a part of, it is our hope the community will support them with prayers and donations to help rebuild their life that is currently in ashes”.



Donations will go toward immediate housing needs, replacing essential items, and helping the Melby’s rebuild their home and lives.



Photos: GoFundMe.