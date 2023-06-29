Man Charged With Running Prostitution Ring Bound Over

June 29, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Milford man charged with running an alleged prostitution operation out of a local hotel is heading to trial.



44-year-old Scott Matthew Fink of Milford is charged with transporting a female for prostitution, accepting earnings from prostitution, and aiding and abetting.



An exam in 53rd District Court in Howell was waived this week and Fink was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court for trial. He remains free on bond.



Members of the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section served a search warrant at the Best Western in Hartland Township on May 19th as part of an investigation into a prostitution team operating in the facility.



Fink previously worked as a detective with the Highland Park Police Department. He was employed by the Michigan Department of Corrections Internal Affairs Division as a special investigator at the time of his arrest but has since been placed on unpaid suspension.



A second suspect, a 35-year-old female from East Lansing, was released pending further investigation.