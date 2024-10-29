New Bathrooms Delivered At Scofield Park In City Of Howell

October 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Although there have been some delays, a project to install bathrooms at Scofield Park in the City of Howell is finally progressing.



Demolition and site preparation for the new buildings has already taken place at the park, on Thompson Lake.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI one ADA-accessible bathroom is now installed at the base of the hill in the park, with concrete work to take place and be ready for the start of next season. As for the color, it was decided to go with something different and more “beachy” than the traditional brown and green typically associated with bathrooms at parks.



Suida said they were anticipating delivery of the other bathrooms and concessions that will be installed by the beach around the end of the month. Once those are in, he said they’ll do that concrete and then those will also be ready for next season.



Suida said they’re hopeful that next year the concession stand will have an employee as well as some products to sell. He added everything should be good improvements and they’re looking forward to next season.



As for the delays, the original company is under new management but agreed to honor the original contract.



Extra porta johns are located in the park until the new bathrooms are operational.