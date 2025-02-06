School Closures Due to Icy Road Conditions
February 6, 2025
School Closings 2-6-2025
Brighton Area Schools
Cornerstone Christian
Fenton Area Public Schools
Flextech High Schools
Fowlerville Community Schools
Friendship Centers
Hartland Consolidated Schools
Howell Public Schools
Huron Valley Schools
Kensington Woods
Linden Community Schools
Livingston LESA & LESA Ed Center
Livingston Classical Academy Whitmore Lake
Maple Tree Montessori Academy
Pinckney Community Schools
Shepherd of the Lakes
South Lyon Community Schools
Tot Spot Child Care
Walled Lake Schools
Whitmore Lake