Salvation Army Holiday Assistance Sign-Up Events Today

October 22, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Those in need this upcoming holiday season are encouraged to sign-up for assistance at events being held today and tomorrow.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more families are likely experiencing hardships and the Salvation Army of Livingston County is committed to bringing hope and joy to hundreds of families each Thanksgiving and Christmas. This holiday season, the local Corps is looking to ease the financial worries for families throughout Livingston County by providing help with food, gifts and toys. The Salvation Army is hosting upcoming Christmas and Thanksgiving Assistance Sign-Up Events.



Two sessions are scheduled today and Friday that will run from 10am to 2pm and then again from 5 to 8pm at the Salvation Army’s location at 3600 E Grand River in Howell. Two other chances to sign up for assistance will be offered on November 16th and 17th.



More information can be found online through the provided link.