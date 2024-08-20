Forestry Work In Salem Township

August 20, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Forestry work is scheduled in Salem Township this week.



Starting Thursday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will be performing forestry work on Brookville Road between Gotfredson Road and Salem Road.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. Motorists, emergency services, and others are advised to use an alternate route.



The forestry work is expected to take approximately five days.



All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.