S. Milford Road Closed July 5-19 for Gas Pipeline Maintenance

June 26, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Milford Police Department has issued a notice for drivers on S. Milford Road starting on July 5.



Due to gas pipeline maintenance, S. Milford Rd. will be closed from Wednesday, July 5 through Wednesday, July 19.



The closure will occur south of Huron River Pkwy. near Dairy Queen.



Detour for northbound traffic is Buno to South Hill to Dawson. Detour for southbound traffic is Dawson to South Hill to Buno.



Local businesses will remain open during the interruption.