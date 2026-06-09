Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Another big roundabout project is starting up next week in Green Oak Township.

A roundabout will be constructed on Whitmore Lake Road at Winans Lake Road.
This project comes from the Livingston County Road Commission.

It is scheduled to start - weather permitting - on Monday, June 15th. The project is anticipated for completion September 3rd – before the busy Labor Day holiday.

The Road Commission advises the intersection will be completely closed to all thru-traffic.

Motorists should follow the posted detour route during construction.

Area infrastructure is strained as there can be significant back-ups from traffic associated with the nearby Legacy Center.

The surrounding area has also already been undergoing lengthy construction by MDOT.

Photos: Google Street View

A LCRC project map is attached.