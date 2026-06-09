Roundabout To Be Constructed At Whitmore Lake & Winans Lake Roads
June 9, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Another big roundabout project is starting up next week in Green Oak Township.
A roundabout will be constructed on Whitmore Lake Road at Winans Lake Road.
This project comes from the Livingston County Road Commission.
It is scheduled to start - weather permitting - on Monday, June 15th. The project is anticipated for completion September 3rd – before the busy Labor Day holiday.
The Road Commission advises the intersection will be completely closed to all thru-traffic.
Motorists should follow the posted detour route during construction.
Area infrastructure is strained as there can be significant back-ups from traffic associated with the nearby Legacy Center.
The surrounding area has also already been undergoing lengthy construction by MDOT.
Photos: Google Street View
A LCRC project map is attached.