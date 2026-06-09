Roundabout To Be Constructed At Whitmore Lake & Winans Lake Roads

June 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another big roundabout project is starting up next week in Green Oak Township.



A roundabout will be constructed on Whitmore Lake Road at Winans Lake Road.

This project comes from the Livingston County Road Commission.



It is scheduled to start - weather permitting - on Monday, June 15th. The project is anticipated for completion September 3rd – before the busy Labor Day holiday.



The Road Commission advises the intersection will be completely closed to all thru-traffic.



Motorists should follow the posted detour route during construction.



Area infrastructure is strained as there can be significant back-ups from traffic associated with the nearby Legacy Center.



The surrounding area has also already been undergoing lengthy construction by MDOT.



Photos: Google Street View



A LCRC project map is attached.