Rosie The Riveter Program At Howell Library

March 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A program centered on Rosie the Riveter is planned later this week as part of the 2020 Livingston Reads: One Book, One Community project.



“Rosie the Riveter with the Yankee Air Museum” will take place this Thursday from 6:30 to 8pm in the Meabon Room of the Howell Carnegie District Library. It’s timely as the original Rosie the Riveter, Rosalind P. Walter, passed away Friday at the age of 95. People around the country have been remembering her life and legacy. A post on the Howell Library Facebook page says the world has lost an icon and they can think of no more fitting tribute than to come out and learn about Walter’s life. “We Can Do It” was said to be the rallying cry for millions of women as they showed the nation their willingness and ability to fill workforce gaps left by men heading off to war. Tribute Rosie Claire Dahl from the Yankee Air Museum will talk about the Willow Run Bomber Plant, the role played by “Rosie the Riveter” on the WWII home front, and the Veteran’s History Project.



Adult Services Librarian Brandi Tambasco says Dahl is a tribute Rosie so she dresses up and can speak to the history of the women who stepped into the traditional male roles during World War II. Tambasco says Dahl will also talk about the campaign to save the Willow Run Bomber Plant and there will be information on saving a bit of history by having the plant preserved.



No registration is required for Thursday’s program. More information can be found through the link.