Road Reconstruction Project In Cohoctah Township

April 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road reconstruction project is slated to begin in Cohoctah Township in May.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the project will take place on Cohoctah Road, from Wiggins Road to Killin Road.



Work is scheduled to start on Monday, May 5th and be completed by May 17th, weather permitting.



That portion of Cohoctah Road will be closed to thru-traffic, with local access maintained.