Drivers Advised To Use Caution On Gravel Roads

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





Area motorists are being advised to use caution on gravel roads during the upcoming weeks.



The Road Commission for Oakland County says weather over the past few weeks, ranging from snow, rain, frigid temperatures and the current warmer conditions, is causing some very rough conditions on gravel roads. In many places, the ground remains frozen below the road surface, meaning there is nowhere for water from the rain and melting snow to go. Officials say until the ground completely thaws, the water simply cannot be absorbed - which is causing soft and wet/muddy conditions on many gravel roads.



A press release states sunny days and consistently warmer temperatures will tremendously help dry the gravel roads so proper grading can be done. The Road Commission says placing heavy equipment, such as road graders, on the gravel roads can make the situation worse, so crews will continue to spot grade and add material where possible.



Officials remind that culverts under driveways to businesses and homes should also be cleared of leaves and debris to assure that storm water will properly flow through ditches and reduce the potential for road flooding. They added that it’s further important for motorists to be on the lookout for water over the road - regardless of whether they’re driving on a paved or gravel road.