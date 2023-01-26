Rich Renko Named General Manager Of WHMI-FM

January 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





WHMI has named our new general manager – who is already a familiar face throughout the Livingston County community.



Krol Communications Inc. today announced the promotion of Rich Renko to General Manager. He joined WHMI-FM in Howell as General Sales Manager in December of 2018.



Krol Communications President Rod Krol commented that "Rich has demonstrated strong leadership and communication skills with an outstanding commitment to the staff and community over the past four years. He has done a remarkable job in elevating the Sales Department and driving revenue to new heights. Our team looks forward to working with Rich as he now assumes a bigger role within the company. His promotion is Richly deserved."



Renko said he’s “honored to be given this opportunity at a legacy radio station like WHMI. WHMI and WHMI.com were built to connect with our local communities by entertaining and informing with great Music, High School Sports, plus News & Information that affects our everyday lives. These are the bedrock fundamentals of what local radio should be and I can’t think of a better example of this than what WHMI brings to Livingston and the surrounding counties. I’m excited to lead the WHMI staff in my new role, and to help encourage a fun work environment that promotes creativity and commitment to great local radio. I want to thank Krol Communications for having the confidence in me to take on this unique opportunity, and I look forward to help write the next chapter in the WHMI history book as I believe the best days are in front of us”.